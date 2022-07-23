Manju Warrier pulls out of Prithviraj- Shaji Kailas movie ‘Kappa’

Manju Warrier has pulled out of Shaji Kailas’s film ‘Kaapa’, clarifying that the dates of the films have clashed following which she had to pull out of the project. Manju Warrier has joined the sets, and is currently shooting for Tamil actor Ajith’s movie AK 61. She will be pairing up with Ajith in the movie, which is set in two time periods.

‘Kaapa’ featuring Prithviraj, Asif Ali and Anna Ben revolves around Thiruvananthapuram-based gangsters based on the story by writer Indugopan. Initially, the movie was helmed by director Venu who had helmed movies like ‘Munnariyippu’ and ‘Aanum Pennum’.

However, Venu was later replaced by Shaji following creative differences. ‘Kaapa’ had gone on the floors in Thiruvananthapuram last week. The screenplay and dialogues of the movie are written by Indugopan. This is Shaji Kailas’s third onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj. The duo’s latest outing ‘Kaduva’ has been doing well in the box office.