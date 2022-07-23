Merchandise exports from India surge 27% during January-June

New Delhi: The merchandise exports from the country during the first six months of the calendar year 2022 jumped about 27%. The total exports during January-June this year is at $ 235 billion. It was at $ 185.9 billion in January-June, 2021.

The country’s imports during January-June 2022 stood at $ 361.1 billion . It was at $258.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The total merchandise export was $ 421.9 billion during 2021-22. The export target for the period was $ 400 billion.

As per the data released by the Union government, the country’s merchandise exports stood at $118.96 billion during the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-June 2022). It was at $95.54 billion during the April-June 2021 period. It registered a growth of 24.51%.

Merchandise imports for the period April-June 2022 were $189.76 billion as against $126.96 billion during the period April-June 2021. The trade deficit for April-June 2022 was estimated at $70.80 billion as against $31.42 billion in April-June 2021.