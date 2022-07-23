More British citizens are being bitten by foreign snakes.

Snake bites are unpleasant, and although, like other animals, snakes are demonised far more than they actually pose a threat to humanity, having snake venom literally dissolve our tissues and organs in our veins is not anything anyone wants to experience when camping.

It has been discovered that there is a rise in the amount of alien or ‘exotic’ snake bites in the UK.

Why?

Because their is increase in the number of people keeping these species as pets.

Between 2009 and 2020, a study recorded 321 exotic snake bites on 300 people. 568 distinct species were implicated in these cases. This equals 30 snake bites annually. If you think the number is low then compare this with record from 2004 and 2010. An average of 22 snake bites per year.

The research has been presented in the Clinical Toxicology journal. The study’s data came from inquiries about snake bites made to the National Poisons Information Service (NPIS).

According to David Warrell, a professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford in the UK, ‘Most of these bites occur to fingers, hands and wrists following deliberate handling interaction by people who keep snakes as part of their occupation or hobby,’ The website EurekaAlert cited him.

‘While ownership of many poisonous species requires a special licence in the UK, it is recognized that some individuals may keep these snakes illegally – meaning the true numbers of exotic snake bite injuries may be underestimated.’