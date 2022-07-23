President-elect Droupadi Murmu is greeted by Amul with a creative doodle.; Check out …

Droupadi Murmu made history on Thursday by becoming India’s first Adivasi President. Messages of congratulations poured in from all over the country. Amul also shared a doodle on Instagram to celebrate her win and welcome her, and it is simply too good to pass up.

Amul posted a doodle to greet Droupadi Murmu, the 64-year-old President-elect of Odisha. ‘ Murmuther India,’ the dairy brand wrote in a clever wordplay on Murmu’s name. ‘ Top position in butters,’ reads the text at the bottom of the topical. The doodle depicted a cartoon of Droupadi Murmu outside the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Amul wrote in the caption, ‘Welcoming, Madam President.’ The post received nearly 2000 likes. This is how people reacted to the post on social media. Droupadi Murmu defeated Yashwant Sinha of the Opposition to become the post’s youngest holder. She is the country’s second First Citizen and the first President to be born after independence.