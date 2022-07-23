The best way to prepare red, white, and pink sauce for pasta

Useful Pasta-making tips that will come in handy

Do you enjoy the thick, creamy pasta served at restaurants but find it difficult to replicate the same mouthwatering flavours at home? Worry no more; using the following advice, you can quickly prepare pasta fit for a restaurant in the comfort of your own house, and that too with only a few ingredients.

Follow the step-by-step directions provided below to make the ideal sauces for your pasta, whether it’s Red Sauce, White Sauce, or Pink Sauce.

Red Sauce

Ingredients:

Four tomatoes, one onion, four garlic cloves, one teaspoon each of oregano and red pepper flakes, two tablespoons of tomato ketchup, and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Method

Set a kettle of water to a boil.

Meanwhile, make two slits on the bottom of the tomatoes. The slits should be made in the shape of a cross.

Add the tomatoes to the water once it has boiled furiously. Give them a one-minute blanch. The tomatoes should now be removed rapidly and placed in a dish of ice water. Give them another minute to soak in the ice water.

The tomato skin will be much simpler to peel as a result of this approach. Simply peel the tomatoes now, then put them in a blender. Create a thick tomato paste by blending.

Now, warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan.

Along with the chopped onions, add the minced garlic. Sauté them for a few minutes.

Now add the tomato paste and adjust salt as per taste.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5 minutes.

Now add oregano, red chilli flakes, tomato ketchup and give a mix.

Once the sauce turns a bit glossy, your Red Sauce is ready.

White Sauce

Method:

Melt butter and olive oil in a pan.

Add refined flour and keep mixing. Stirring and roasting should continue until the mixture turns golden brown.

Now, whisk continuously while you add 1 cup of milk to avoid any lumps. Add another cup of milk after the milk begins to thicken.

Continue blending until the milk thickens and takes on the consistency of sauce.

Add salt, black pepper powder, a slice of cheese, and then extinguish the flame.

The cheese slice will quickly melt due to the heat of the sauce.

White Sauce is now ready to use.

?Pink Sauce

You can adjust the Pink Sauce’s proportions to suit your preferences.

You can blend the two sauces in a 1:1 ratio, or you can add more red or more white sauce depending on which one you like.