US health authorities find monkeypox virus in children.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that children under the age of 8 were at ‘greater risk,’ and US health officials discovered two instances of monkeypox in children.

Both of the youngsters are doing well, despite the fact that the CDC claimed the virus originated in the homosexual men’s society. Men who have sex with other men are still the most ‘susceptible’ to monkeypox, according to the US health ministry.

An earlier study had found that the monkeypox virus had transmitted through intercourse between gay and bisexual men in 95% of the cases.

The CDC said that there were 2,593 cases of monkeypox identified in the US but added that the virus is ‘not limited to any one group.’ The virus ‘poses a genuine risk’ to public health, according to past statements from the WHO.

According to reports, 64 instances of monkeypox were discovered in Virginia despite increased testing and vaccination campaigns.

Monkeypox transmits from person to person and causes rashes. It is a member of the smallpox family

The virus causes fever, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes among its symptoms. Since it was initially discovered in May, the virus has rapidly spread throughout Europe and the United States. The CDC has advised antivirals such tecovirimat despite the fact that the monkeypox virus has no known cure.

Two vaccines, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, have been authorised by the US to fight the virus. Imvanex, a smallpox vaccine, had already received approval from the European Medicines Agency to combat the monkeypox virus.