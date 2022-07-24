3 policemen killed, 4 injured in road accident

Chittoor: In a tragic incident, 3 policemen lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place near near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

The police personnel were posted at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru. This was informed by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Also Read: 5 members of a family, including 4 women killed in road accident

As per police, policemen were on their way to nab a drug peddler in Chittoor when their car rammed into a road divider.