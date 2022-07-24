According to a recent study, ancient bacteria can aid in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Scientists have been enthralled by the desire to comprehend extraterrestrial life for a very long time. Scientists have used a variety of techniques to try to understand how different other planetary settings function, and it appears that the study of microbes may hold the key to their problems.

The most recent research indicates that bacteria contain proteins that can store atmospheric data for a long time, which was used by scientists to comprehend how Earth was during its early history. The bacteria have been there for millions of years, and scientists think that a similar investigation can aid them in looking for potential signs of extraterrestrial life.

‘When contrasted to the planet we live in now, early Earth was a strange place. We will learn vital lessons about how to look for and identify life elsewhere from understanding how species here have changed through time and in various circumstances,’ according to Edward Schwieterman, an astrobiologist at the University of California, Riverside.

The study looked at how microbes adapted to the scarcity of oxygen as well as the absence of the ozone layer during that period and this can be used to find out about other habitable planets.

‘On early Earth, energy may have been very scarce. Bacteria and archaea figured out how to use the plentifu energy from the sun without the complex biomolecules required for photosynthesis,’

‘Life as we know it is an expression of both life itself and the surroundings on our planet.’ The University of Wisconsin-Madison astrobiologist Betul Kacar remarked, ‘We revived ancient DNA sequences of one molecule, and it allowed us to link to the biology and environment of the past.’