Arvind Kejriwal says, Delhi to get revamped food hubs, generate employment

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced on Sunday that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be developed as food centres as part of a scheme to address the issue of unemployment. ‘Today there is a serious problem of unemployment. There are unemployed in Delhi too. In the last few years, we have provided employment to 12-13 lakh youth and for the next 5 years, we have a target of 20 lakh jobs,’ said Mr Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister said while discussing the food hubs: ‘We’ve decided to generate employment in the next five years. Thus Delhi, known as the food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets for Tibetan and Punjabi food. We’ll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene.’

‘We’ll improve food safety standards in these food hubs, will ensure they follow all hygiene guidelines. In phase I, we will redo 2 hubs. Majnu-ka-Tila and Chandni Chowk will be redone first,’ he added. The architecture firm for the food hub project will be chosen through a design competition held by the government.

‘A design competition will be held, where the best architectural firms of the country will be called to present their designs. We will try to finalise a design within 12 weeks and give them the job. In the next phase, all other food hubs will be identified and redeveloped,’ Mr Kejriwal said.