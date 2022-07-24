Bhagwant Mann visits upcoming Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali

To check on the progress of the Aam Aadmi clinic being built in Phase 5 in Mohali, chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid a surpise visit on Saturday. The chief minister, along with Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar and other state government officials, examined the clinic’s ongoing operations during the inspection. Mann instructed the cops to see that the task was completed in the time allotted.

Later, in an interaction with the media, the chief minister announced that, in the first phase, 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to the public on August 15, the nation’s 75th Independence Day, in order to offer the greatest healthcare services without charge to the people of the state. Every Aam Aadmi clinic, according to him, will have a staff of four to five people, including a doctor with an MBBS, a pharmacist, and a nurse to diagnose and treat patients.

In these Aam Aadmi clinics, according to Mann, people will be given free access to 41 packaging roughly 100 clinical tests.

He claimed that by establishing these clinics in both urban and rural areas, his government will fulfil one of the key electoral promises. He believed that these clinics will be a critical element of Punjab’s new healthcare system. Mann voiced the expectation that 90% of patients will exclusively receive care from these clinics, easing the pressure on hospitals.