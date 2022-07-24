Honor launches new laptop: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched new tablet named Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition in the Chinese market.

The laptop features a 14-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution. It boasts 185 ppi, 170 degrees of view, and 300 nits of brightness. A Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU can be used as the APU.

The laptop runs on Windows 11. It has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 75Wh battery are included in the device. Prices for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions are CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,492) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,400), respectively.