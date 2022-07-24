Japan approves initial plans to release water from wrecked nuclear plant

The Fukushima nuclear power plant’s treated radioactive wastewater will be released into the sea next year, according to plans authorised by Japan’s nuclear authority on Friday.

The approval will allow Tokyo Electric Power Co. to begin constructing the required facilities before the discharge. It happened two months following an initial approval and the second round of public comment.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings presented the proposal in December in response to a government decision made the previous year to permit the release of the wastewater as a required step in the ongoing decommissioning of the facility.

