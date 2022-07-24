Johnny Depp hits back; Counters damages awarded to ex-wife Amber Heard

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became one of the most discussed topics. Depp eventually won the lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The drama does not appear to be coming to an end any time soon. Johnny Depp has now filed an appeal against the $2 million defamation award given to his ex-wife Amber Heard by a Virginia jury during their June trial. This news comes just one day after Amber filed a formal notice of intent to appeal the verdict in Johnny’s defamation trial against her. Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.

COUNTERS DAMAGES AWARDED TO AMBER HEARD

According to Deadline, Johnny Depp has appealed the $2 million defamation award in the paperwork filed in Fairfax County. The jury in Virginia awarded this money to Amber Heard during their verdict last month. The four-page notice of appeal stated that ‘Plaintiff and Counterclaim-Defendant John C. Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgement order of this Circuit Court entered on June 24, 2022.’

Johnny’s appeal is a response to Amber’s July 21 appeal, and it is an attempt to recoup the $2 million award given to Amber by a Virginia jury in her $100 million countersuit against Johnny and his 2019 $50 million complaint, according to Deadline.

AMBER HEARD AND JOHNNY DEPP

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. They got married in 2015. Johnny Depp was dating French actress Vanessa Paradis at the time, and Amber Heard was dating photographer Tasya Van Ree. Following their respective ex-partners’ divorces, the two began secretly dating in 2011. In 2014, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard announced their engagement. When a picture of the actress wearing an ornate engagement ring surfaced, the news went viral. They married in a private ceremony on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas in 2015.

Heard filed for divorce in 2016, alleging that Depp had physically abused her while under the influence of drugs or alcohol during their marriage. Depp denied the allegations, claiming that Heard was ‘trying to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse’. In 2017, their divorce was finalised. Johnny Depp later sued Amber Heard for defamation after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. ‘ “I spoke out against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath,’ the op-ed headlined. ‘That has to change,’ Heard said, claiming to be a survivor of domestic violence. She did not, however, name Depp.