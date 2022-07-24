MK Stalin asks PM Modi to take action to protect future of medical students from Ukraine

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter he sent on Sunday to take the required actions to ensure the future of the medical students who had returned from Ukraine.

MK Stalin asked PM Modi to pay attention towards the ‘anxiety among students due to the recent reply in Lok Sabha with reference to the status of the medical students who have returned from Ukraine.’

‘In response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha, it has been clarified by the Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare that, No permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian Medical Institute or University,’ MK Stalin said.

He went on to say that this has once more highlighted the students’ uncertain future. One of the most large numbers of all the states in our nation, he noted, is the approximately 2000 medical students from Ukraine who have returned to Tamil Nadu since the start of the crisis.