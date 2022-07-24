Posters of PM put up by police: AAP accuses Centre of hijacking govt event

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has claimed that the Centre hijacked a Delhi government event at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday by sending Delhi Police there. The minister claimed that Delhi Police officials pasted banners with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on already installed banners of the ‘Van Mahotsav’ programme at the venue last night.

Gopal Rai claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office directed the Delhi police to sabotage the event. Gopal Rai stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event but will not now. He also stated that the Delhi Police had warned people not to touch the banners with images of PM Modi. However, the Delhi LG office claims that CM Kejriwal skipped the programme due to ill health.

The event was supposed to be attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and all preparations had been made, he said. ‘We don’t want to fight, but the government programme has been politicised, so neither the CM nor I will go,’ Gopal Rai explained. Since July 11, the ‘Van Mahotsav’ programme has been taking place in Delhi. One lakh trees will be planted as part of the programme at the event. The event concludes on Sunday, July 24th.