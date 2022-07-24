Putin congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her election win

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, on Saturday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election victory.

‘We attach much importance to the relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India. I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security’, the press release read.

Murmu, an Odisha native from the Mayurbhanj district, defeated joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a landslide after earning more than 64% of the legitimate votes during a day-long tally of MP and MLA ballots.

She wrote history by becoming the country’s first tribal leader. Murmu will be India’s first president born after the nation attained independence. She will be the youngest person ever elected to the position of leader. On July 25, Murmu will take the oath of office.