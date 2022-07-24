SUV carrying wedding party falls in J&K’s Ramban gorge, 4 dead, several injured

In the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, an SUV carrying a wedding party fell into a gorge, killing three people and injuring several others. The accident occurred close to Ramsoo. The SUV skidded off the road and fell down a 1,000-meter-deep valley while carrying a wedding party from Neel to Shagan in the Ramsoo subdivision.

Two people died right there and two more died on the way to the hospital. The GMC Anantnag in South Kashmir has received a referral for four injured people. Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir condoled the deaths in Ramban.

Deeply anguished by the unfortunate road accident in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.’ Sinha tweeted.