The ‘mighty’ benefits of Kiwi

The tropical fruit kiwi is not only sweet and tangy, but it also has several health advantages. Regular consumption of kiwis can enhance skin, lower body fat, increase eyesight, and strengthen the immune system. It is extremely good for overall health since it is rich in vitamins and minerals.

Boosts digestive health

Similar to papain in papaya or bromelain in pineapple, the kiwi fruit has a significant quantity of actinidin, a proteolytic enzyme that helps break down proteins and aids in meal digestion.

Natural sleeping aid

Kiwi contains serotonin, which aids in promoting restful sleep. Consuming kiwis also help with sleep disturbances.

Supports pregnant women’s health

Kiwi is an excellent source of folate (vitamin B6), which is advantageous for pregnant females since it aids in the proper development of the foetus.

Good for bone health

The kiwi fruit is a good source of folate, magnesium, and vitamin E, all of which have health advantages ranging from bone development through the stimulation of autotrophic activity in the bone. Vitamin K may also contribute to the development of bone mass.