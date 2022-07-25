2013 graft case; Mizoram’s lone BJP MLA, 12 others sentenced to 1 year jail

Dr. Buddha Dhan Chakma, a former Congress minister and the state’s sole BJP legislator, was sentenced on Monday by the special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) to one year of rigorous imprisonment for embezzling development funds worth more than 130 lakh in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district between 2013 and 2018.

However, the following day, the 13 leaders were released on bail.

In 2013, the CADC was ruled by the Congress, and Dr. Budhha Dhan Chakma served as its main executive member (CEM). Chakma was subsequently elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket and served as Lal Thanhawla’s minister of state until his resignation in 2017 in protest against the state government’s refusal of medical seats to four Chakma students. Soon after his resignation, he joined the BJP and won the state’s first-ever BJP MLA election in the most recent assembly elections in 2018.

The 13 Chakma leaders were found guilty on July 22 under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for misusing their official positions and taking advance wages from a special assistance fund intended for carrying out development projects. On Monday, the court revealed the verdicts’ sentences.