Amartya Sen’s family says, ‘he is out of India, won’t be able to receive Bengal govt award’

Amartya Sen will not recieve the ‘Bangabibhusan,’ the highest civilian honour bestowed by the West Bengal government, his family announced on Sunday.

Sen is understood to have informed state government representatives in the first week of July when he was approached that he will not be in India at the time of the presentation event. On Monday, it will take place in Kolkata. He is at the moment in Europe, a relative told PTI.

When asked if the arrest of a key TMC minister for alleged involvement in a school jobs scam had anything to do with the decision, Sujan Chakraborty, the leader of the CPI(M), said the octogenarian had informed the organisers prior to any such developments that he will be unavailable. Sen was one of the prospective recipients of the award.

‘He has had the good fortune of being honoured with several awards, and wants the ‘Bangabibhusan’ to be conferred on others now,’ His daughter Antara Dev Sen told a local news channel.