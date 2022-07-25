‘Arrested Pakistani agents are Hindus or RSS members’: RJD on Bihar terror module bust

The state president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jagadanand Singh, sparked a massive controversy when he came out in support of the Popular Front of India (PFI), questioning why the PFI, which was formed to counter the RSS and protect Muslims, is being labeled an anti-national organisation. ‘When a community afraid of the RSS forms an organisation to serve its own people, why are they called rioters and anti-nationals?’, he wondered.

Singh went on to claim that the majority of Pakistani agents apprehended by security agencies were either RSS members or Hindus. ‘Whenever a Pakistani agent who poses a threat to our country is apprehended, it has come to light that they are either from the RSS or are Hindus,’ he said. He also questioned why it was considered an anti-national act for Muslims in the country to communicate with their relatives in Pakistan.

‘It is claimed that Indian citizens who call Pakistani citizens are considered anti-nationals. Is it a crime to talk on the phone with people in Pakistan? What has been done to demonstrate that people talking to relatives in Pakistan pose a threat to India’s security?’ Jagadanand Singh inquired further.

The BJP condemned Jagdanand Singh’s alleged remarks and demanded that he be charged with supporting anti-nationals. ‘ Those who come out in support of anti-nationals should be arrested for engaging in anti-national activities,’ BJP MLC Santosh Singh said. In contrast, Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari has slammed the BJP and RJD for engaging in communal politics.

‘It is a well-known fact that in BJP-ruled or BJP-supported governments, the RSS has set up a PFI module to create tension in society between Hindus and Muslims, and the BJP continues to benefit from this. The RSS instils fear in the minds of 80 percent of Hindus about 16 percent of Muslims, and the RJD does the same. Both of these parties are acting for political gain ‘, Asit Nath Tiwari, a Congress spokesperson, stated.