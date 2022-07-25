Australians hospitalised at record numbers due to Covid as Omicron rises.

According to official data, 5,450 Australians were hospitalised on Monday with COVID-19, setting a new record as the spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants puts a burden on the country’s healthcare system.

Since late June, the number has increased as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains have taken control since they are immune-evading and some specialists believe they can be as contagious as the measles.

The number of patients in hospitals has risen to its highest level since the coronavirus first appeared, surpassing the peak of 5,390 recorded in January during the initial wave of Omicron infections. The number of deaths per day has also increased, reaching 100 for the first time on Saturday.

More than 1,000 retirement homes have suffered outbreaks, the government said, as the elderly are largely affected.The support of defence personnel in such facilities will be continued through the end of September, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles, as some aged care homes are experiencing a staffing shortfall.

‘It is an extreme measure and it’s right to describe it as that,’ he told ABC television. ‘Given the number of outbreaks that we’ve got right now, this is the right thing to do.’

The healthcare crisis is made worse by the fact that many hospital front-line staff members are also ill or isolated.

Authorities have advised using masks indoors and urgent booster doses of vaccine during a harsh winter when both COVID-19 and the flu virus are spreading. They have also advised employers to permit work from home.

Australia, one of the countries most heavily vaccinated against COVID-19, has given two doses to about 95% of those older than 16, although just about 71% have had booster shots.

Still, its tally of about 9.13 million infections and 11,181 deaths was lower than many developed economies.