Carver Aviation’s trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra

Pune: A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday and the woman trainee pilot, Bhavna Rathod, suffered injuries, the police said. The aircraft belonged to Carver Aviation, a private aviation school in Maharashtra’s Baramati and it had taken off from the Baramati airport in Pune.

The aircraft crashed in an open field at around 11:30 am, and the pilot received minor injuries and was later admitted to a hospital. The incident took place in the Kadbanwadi area of Indapur tehsil after the small aircraft developed a technical fault. A police official said the aircraft was damaged after the crash.