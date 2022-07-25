Eknath Shinde to visit Maharashtra’s flood-hit areas on July 30, 31

On July 30 and 31, CM Eknath Shinde will make a whirlwind trip across Nashik, Northern Maharashtra, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra in an effort to connect with his followers and win over more Sainiks from the Thackeray group. In order to guarantee the government’s assistance, he will also visit the areas hit by floods and severe rain.

The senior legislator from Shinde camp said, ‘CM is a 24×7 working politician. His proposed visits are aimed to instil confidence among the people affected by nature’s fury and also to rebut the opposition’s allegation that the government is not functioning due to lack of cabinet expansion’.

Furthermore, he stated that the party’s transition is proceeding apace since many Shiv Sainiks believe Shinde would treat them fairly.

During a series of online and offline meetings, Shinde, who has previously visited the Gadchiroli area that was severely damaged by heavy rains and floods, instructed the government to carry out panchanamas and aid the impacted people. Regarding activity linked to the party, Shinde essentially attends rallies held by lawmakers from his camp every day. He also inducts leaders and Sainiks from the Thackeray group.

In particular, in the districts represented by the renegade Shiv Sena MPs, Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Samvad Yatra, which intended to revitalise party organisations there and convey a message that the Thackeray group may be down but not out, stands in sharp contrast to Shinde’s projected tour.

Furthermore, as part of an outreach programme following the fall of the party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a result of the rebellion staged by the 40 legislators and its move to collaborate with the BJP for the formation of a new government in the state, Shinde has planned these visits ahead of a state-wide tour being proposed by Shiv Sena President and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.