Four college girls went missing from Karnataka’s Raichur; Probe on

In Raichur, Karnataka, four college girls have been reported missing for the previous four days. The police have began searching for them, even in neighbouring states.

Three of the missing girls are science students at the government Pre-University College in Raichur, and one is a commerce major. Monica, Bhavani, Nandini, and Bhagyashree have been identified as the girls.

Bhagyashree is 18 years old, while Monica, Bhavani, and Nandini are all 17 years old. The police have already began searching for them in neighbouring states.

They had gone outside without coming to our college, according to Chandrashekar, the college’s principal, who was speaking to the women. Three of those students did not regularly attend college the previous year.