‘If not for Catholics, Tamil Nadu would have become Bihar’ : Speaker’s remark sparks dispute

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu sparked outrage on Monday when he said Christian missionaries were responsible for the state’s development and that the state would have become another Bihar if it hadn’t been for the work of Catholic missions. He claimed that Catholic missionaries influenced his career, and that government belonged to those who ‘fast and pray to God’.

‘Chief Minister [MK Stalin] is well aware that this government was formed by you all. You [Catholic missions] may speak to your CM, and I will support you. There would be no growth in Tamil Nadu if you were removed. Tamil Nadu would be like Bihar if missionaries did not exist ‘, Appavu, the Speaker, stated. ‘ The main reason for the expansion has been Catholic missionaries. Your efforts laid the groundwork for Tamil Nadu’, he continued.

Speaker Appavu spoke exclusively to India Today in the midst of the controversy. He claimed that all he said was ‘history’. ‘Only Christian missionaries made education accessible to everyone. Social equality was brought about by Christian missionaries. The Dravidian movement is an outgrowth of their efforts ‘, Speaker Appavu refused to respond to the BJP’s criticism.