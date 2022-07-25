In Brief: Bhim Bhoi – The Saint-Poet Quoted By President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal woman to become India’s head of state and the youngest ever President at the age of 64. In her first address, Murmu invoked saint-poet Bhim Bhoi to convey the message of pursuing the greater good even at the cost of your own interests.

What does Bhim Bhoi’s phrase mean?

President Droupadi Murmu quoted Bhim Bhoi’s phrase ‘Mo Jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu’ in her State of the Nation address. According to the English translation published by the President’s Secretariat, it means ‘working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one’s own interests’. Murmu said she has ‘realised the meaning of life only through public service’.

Who was Bhim Bhoi?

Bhima Bhoi was a Kondh tribal poet of Odisha. The book The Makers of Indian Literature: Bhima Bhoi puts his date of birth at 1855, but notes that his exact date of his birth is still debated. There are multiple sources on Bhim Bhoi’s life that offer conflicting information. Some sources say he was born without sight. An Odisha government website notes that Bhim Bhoi said that he could acquire his poetic prowess and knowledge about religion only by the blessings of his guru Mahima Mahaprabhu. It further notes that he authored many books such as Stuti Chintamani, Sruti Nisedha Gita, Ashtaka Bihari Gita, Bhajanamal etc.

Bhim Bhoi’s messages on compassion and selflessness were most striking, according to the Odisha government’s website. He took Mahima Dharma to millions of people, which was founded by Mahima Swami, who left behind no written works. ‘I would prefer to stay in hell forever if that would save the world,’ he said. Bhim Bhoi’s contribution to the making of Odia literature is ‘unparalleled’ and his lyrics have found their way to the hearts of millions in Orissa and outside this State through an outburst of lyric energy. Bhima bhaktas of Mahima Dharma and even those who are not formally believers in the cult use the large repertoire of Bhima’s songs, jananas and bhajans.

Bhim Bhoi’s literary and cultural impact

Bhim Bhoi was a voice against social injustice and inequality at the time. Mahapatra noted that his poetry was earthy, vibrating with intense emotion, ranging from insistent supplication to righteous anger, and from abject surrender to indignant moral assertion. His faith in Mahima Dharma led to his belief in one God, one Society, and one Religion.

Bhim Bhoi has been described as a Kandha blind poet in the 19th century through his songs. Dr. Prasant Ku. Pradhan notes that while many devotional songs made people accept their suffering, Bhim Bhois made people seek change for good. He also influenced several tribal movement in Odisha at the time and was called a champion of human rights. Bhim Bhoi’s verses had ideas of freedom and equality long before the Constiution of India was made, says Pradhan in his book on Indian literature. Bhim BhoI also attacked the caste system and preached oneness of people. He cited a translated verse, ‘Go and search the three worlds, You will find only one man and one caste, The Almighty has made this world with a single caste’.

Bhim Bhoi’s legacy

Bhim Bhoi’s legacy has been acknowledged by the Preside of India Droupadi Murmu. The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has also started a research fellowship for the study of Santa Kabi Bhima Bhoi. In October 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that his life, literature and philosophy would be included in the course curriculum for post-graduate and undergraduate students. Bhima Bhoi Jayanti was not yet a state-level event in Odisha, despite the reputation of the poet and his contribution to literature. Speakers at an event organised by Mayurbhanj Sahitya Parishad and Sadbhavana Samiti lamented the fact that the State Government is yet to take a decision on making it so.