In previous five years, India spent $15,000 crore on roads near India-China border; Centre

The central government revealed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday that India has built all-weather roads totaling 2,088 km along with improved connectivity to areas near the India-China border over the last five years, reflecting New Delhi’s focus on infrastructure development in forward areas. This comes amid tensions between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially since 2020.

In a written response to a question in the upper house of Parliament, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt stated that the government had spent 15,477 crore on road projects close to the India-China border during the specified time period.

According to Bhatt, India has invested Rs 20,767 crore in the construction of 3,595 km of roads to provide all-weather access to its borders with China, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was in charge of these projects, which include 1,336 km of roads near the India-Pakistan border that cost Rs 4,242 crore.

The ongoing standoff along the LAC in the Ladakh sector caused India to accelerate infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and tunnels, whereas the country had been focusing on enhancing connectivity to regions close to the India-China border.