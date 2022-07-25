Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa meets Rajinikanth, shares pics

Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa visited Rajinikanth at the latter’s Chennai home on Saturday. The 16-year-old chess champ met the superstar with his parents and elder sister.

Taking to twitter, Praggnanandhaa posted pictures of the meeting and praised Rajinikanth for his modesty, noting that he was an inspiration to him for being modest while achieving immense success.

‘A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi’, Praggnanandhaa wrote.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

The forthcoming Chess Olympiad, which will take place in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, will include Praggnanandhaa as a member of the Indian team. Praggnanandhaa routinely shares pictures from his training sessions on social media.

The Paracin Open ‘A’ tournament, which took place in Serbia from July 8 to July 16, was recently won by Praggnanandhaa. In June this year, he also won the open Norway Chess Group A chess competition.