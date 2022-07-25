Katrina Kaif gets ‘death threat’; Case filed against unknown person

On Monday, Mumbai Police filed a case against an unidentified man and launched an investigation for allegedly sending death threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal via social media. According to the police, Vicky Kaushal went to the Santacruz Police Station to file a complaint. According to Kaushal, an unidentified individual has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He also stated that the man has been stalking and threatening Katrina Kaif.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif’s next film will be Tiger 3. It is the highly anticipated third part in Salman Khan’s superhit Tiger franchise. Aside from Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming films include Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has an intriguing film schedule. He will appear in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, as well as Aditya Dhar’s The Immor Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham.