Medical College PG student ends life with anaesthesia overdose in Indore

On Sunday, a 30-year-old medical student reportedly killed herself by overdosing on anaesthesia. According to the police, Dr Apurva Golhani, a third-year PG Anaesthesia student at MGM Medical College, was found unresponsive in her hostel room on Sunday morning. Her companions then transported her to the hospital, where she passed away while receiving treatment.

The police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi stated that the deceased was a Jabalpur native who resided in a private hostel close to MY Hospital. ‘An entry in a diary found in her room mentions that she is fed up with life and also says that only she is responsible for her harsh step’, the cops said.

As per Dr KK Arora, the HoD of Anaesthesia at MGM Medical College, the victim hasn’t complained or brought up any issues with her friends. She was on duty on Saturday and Sunday. Her pals arrived at her hostel after she stopped answering the phone.

‘On receiving information, the Dean, Superintendent, and other faculty members of the department also reached the hospital. In spite of all resuscitative measures, she could not be saved’, Dr Arora said.