U.S. engaged in biological warfare in Ukraine; claims North Korean report

On Sunday, North Korea echoed Russia’s claim that the US was manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, which the UN rejected in March. Pyongyang, a close ally of Moscow, claimed in February that US policy was the ‘root cause of the Ukraine crisis,’ and Kyiv cut diplomatic ties with North Korea this month after Pyongyang formally recognised two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed that Washington had ‘established many biological labs in tens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, in violation of international treaties,’ citing actions ‘detected’ by Russia. In March, Russia accused the US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine, which it had invaded nearly five months before.

The allegations that Ukraine had biological weapons production facilities were refuted by Washington and Kyiv, with the US claiming that if the allegations were true, Moscow would employ similar strategies. In March, Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, stated that the UN ‘was not aware of any biological weapons programme in Ukraine’.