Unruly behaviour: 4 Congress MPs including Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan suspended for entire Monsoon session

New Delhi: Four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their ‘unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.’ The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on ‘unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair’.

The proceeding in Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 p.m. today amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues. Carrying placards and banners, the opposition MPs demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to parliament and address their concerns over rising inflation and goods and services tax, or GST, hike on essential items.

‘The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held’, Congress’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said. A visibly upset Lok Sabha Speaker had warned opposition MPs that he was willing for a discussion after 3 pm, but won’t tolerate any placard protest inside the house. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, condemning the conduct of the opposition MPs, requested the Speaker to take action against MPs who brought the placards inside the house again.

After the Speaker’s action, the four went near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the parliament grounds and raised slogans there. The Congress said the government is trying to intimidate its MPs by suspending some of them. ‘Our MPs were trying to raise issues which matter to people’, the Congress said. The opposition has been demanding a discussion in parliament on price rise and had stalled the proceedings in both houses ever since the start of the monsoon session on July 18.

Lok Sabha today passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which aims to provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem. The Bill was moved by Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh. The Bill is intended at having India’s own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment as also the dependent and associated ecosystem. It also aims to implement the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials. Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun. Before the proceeding of the Monsson Session began today, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony.