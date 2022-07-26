Forex Market: trades in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar. The rising crude oil prices and the concerns over a rise in the US Federal Reserve have weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.73 against the US dollar and moved in a narrow range. It touched an early low of 79.79 in initial deals. On Monday, the rupee rose by 12 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar

Also Read: IRCTC announces ‘South India’ tour package: Details

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 106.37. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market, offloading shares worth Rs 844.78 crore.