HC rejects Ashish Mishra’s bail plea in Kheri violence case

The Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench rejected Ashish Mishra’s request for bail in the October 3, 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which resulted in the deaths of eight persons, including four farmers. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for the home Ajay Mishra.

The court also criticised recent media tactics of holding ill-informed and agenda-driven discussions, saying they had violated the judiciary’s sanctity in high-profile criminal cases.

In his appearance on behalf of the state government, Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Vinod Kumar Shahi opposed the bail, arguing that the accused arrived in a moving truck that crushed five innocent people and injured 13 others. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and a vehicle’s driver were killed in the ensuing violence by an agitated mob.

Justice Krishan Pahal’s single-judge bench stated, ‘Taking into consideration the complicity of the applicant, there being apprehension of the witnesses being influenced, severity of punishment as drawn from the nature and gravity of the accusations, after taking due consideration of the submissions of the parties, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, I do not find it a fit case for bail.’

‘The bail application of the applicant Ashish Mishra is rejected,’ the court added.