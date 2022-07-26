Mahzooz Draw: 35 participants win 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 35 lucky winners won 100,000 UAE dirhams in the 86th weekly draw of Mahzooz. They will get 28,571 UAE dirhams each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are 8, 10, 28, 38, 39.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Hassan from Pakistan, Sulfiquer from Pakistan and Ram from India . The winning raffle numbers were 17048865, 16980511, 16993429 respectively.

1213 participants won 350 UAE dirhams by matching three of five winning numbers. 1,248 winners won prizes in the the 86th weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,724,550.

Mahzooz also announced ‘Golden Summer Draw’. All participants took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during the month of July will get a chance to win 1 kilogram of gold at the last draw in July.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.