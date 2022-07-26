Telangana police launches workshop for dark web investigators

On Monday, CV Anand, the commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, opened the five-day Dark Web Investigators Workshop at TSPA. Police personnel from all throughout the nation as well as Central and State Government organisations are attending this seminar.

Since most cybercrimes were being committed from remote countries, law enforcement agencies have found it difficult to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators due to the sharp increase in cybercrimes and the perpetrators’ use of sophisticated cyberattacks, including hacking, the Deep and Dark web and cryptocurrency.

To combat this worrying trend, the Telangana Intelligence Department worked with Convergence Innovation Labs and Mark Bentley, a former officer in the UK police and a seasoned trainer with 40 years of expertise, to coordinate the training initiatives for the state’s police officers.

Speaking to the trainees, CP Anand stated that the Telangana police and the state government are leading the way in the digital initiatives in policing and have a proven track record of training thousands of police personnel. He showed instances of the 15 different forms of cyber fraud, focusing on the Loan Apps that have been linked to the suicide of three individuals in the previous 10 days and how tough it has gotten to look into and apprehend the offenders.

‘The recent detection of the Mahesh Bank hacking case and the Xsilica epayment gateway hacking case show that it is possible to investigate these cases and requires special expertise and resources to do so. Even Narcotic Drugs are being trafficked using the Dark Web as the Telangana cracks down’, he said.

‘Simulating real world examples & incidents, materials, open source intelligence tools(OSINT) and exercises, the 5 day Day workshop and master class equips cyber investigator with the latest cutting-edge tools and investigation methodology’, CV Anand further added.