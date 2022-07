Another student suicide in Tamil Nadu in two weeks

Another alleged student suicide in Tamil Nadu happened two weeks ago when a Class 11 student, age 17, hanged herself on Tuesday at her home in the Ayyambatti area close to Sivakasi. This is the state’s fourth recent example of a student suicide.

The girl was Meena and Kannan’s younger child. The couple were at work when their daughter took the extreme steps; they are daily wage workers at a cracker mill. When the girl got home from school and her grandmother had gone outside, she hanged herself. The old woman returned home and was shocked to see┬áthat she was hanging. She quickly called for assistance, and her neighbours phoned the police.

The girl’s body was taken to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem by the police, who arrived on scene in a hurry. The student’s postmortem report is awaited, but the reason she chose the extreme plan of action is yet unknown.