Another student suicide in Tamil Nadu in two weeks

Another alleged student suicide in Tamil Nadu happened two weeks ago when a Class 11 student, age 17, hanged herself on Tuesday at her home in the Ayyambatti area close to Sivakasi. This is the state’s fourth recent example of a student suicide.

The girl was Meena and Kannan’s younger child. The couple were at work when their daughter took the extreme steps; they are daily wage workers at a cracker mill. When the girl got home from school and her grandmother had gone outside, she hanged herself. The old woman returned home and was shocked to see that she was hanging. She quickly called for assistance, and her neighbours phoned the police.

The girl’s body was taken to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem by the police, who arrived on scene in a hurry. The student’s postmortem report is awaited, but the reason she chose the extreme plan of action is yet unknown.