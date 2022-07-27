BJP criticises proposed construction of ‘pen’ statue for Karunanidhi as ‘waste of money’

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and called the plan to build a statue of Karunanidhi’s pen in the Bay of Bengal a ‘waste of money.’

The finance minister argued that the government was unable to implement plans due to a lack of funding, therefore he further questioned why the government was spending Rs 80 crore on a statue.

‘It is a waste of money. The finance minister had said that he was not able to implement many schemes as the government had no money. But, what is the need to spend 80 crore on this pen? Karunanidhi has written dialogues for movies and he is no poet. You already have a memorial for Karunanidhi. Then why do you need this?’ the BJP leader asked.

‘This government is wasting money and this government is into corruption. You are increasing property tax, electricity and other commodities, and on the other hand, you are doing this and we strongly condemn it,’ he added.