India criticizes China and Pakistan over the PoK project

New Delhi: India strongly condemned the reported move by both China and Pakistan to allow third-party participation in some projects along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying such activities are ‘inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable’.

‘Any such actions taken by any party directly violate India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’, it said. India has consistently and vehemently opposed projects in the so-called CPEC, which are located in Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable, and India will respond appropriately.

According to recent media reports, Pakistan and China sought the participation of ‘interested third parties’ in mutually beneficial cooperation in the CPEC during a meeting on the projects on July 21. India has so far refused to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), whose flagship project is the CPEC, because India’s national position is that PoK is Indian territory that Pakistan has illegally occupied.