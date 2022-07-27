Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine will not be allowed to continue studies in India

New Delhi: Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine midway following the Russian invasion in late February will not be allowed to continue their education in institutions in the country. The central government made its stand clear in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Bharati Pawar, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, conveyed the central government’s decision in response to a query by Binoy Viswam, MP, in the Rajya Sabha. Admitting students who have already joined the medical colleges in a foreign country would be violation of the Indian Medical Council Act (1956) and National Medical Commission Act (2019), the Minister explained. Moreover, the National Medical Commission does not allow such students to continue their education in medical colleges in India. Around 20,000 students have returned from Ukraine since the beginning of the war, she informed the House.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has asked the Ukrainian universities to release documents on the students who have returned. The West Bengal government had recently arranged alternate facilities in a bid to help more than 400 medical students who returned from Ukraine to continue their education. However, their admission was stalled by the National Medical Commission stating that it was against the law.