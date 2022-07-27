Indian Railways announces express train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to run an express train between Varanasi and Gonda. The train will benefit pilgrims going to Ayodhya. The train will stop at the Ayodhya station on the way from Varanasi and will reach Gonda via Mankapur.

Also Read: Indian Railways to start trial run of Vande Bharat trains in these states

Train No. 14213 Varanasi-Gonda Express will leave Varanasi at 2:00 pm every day from August 1 and will reach Gonda at 8:10 pm. Train No. 14214 Gonda-Varanasi Express will leave Gonda at 6:50 am every day from August 2 and will reach Varanasi at 1:40 pm.