Indian Railways to start trial run of Vande Bharat trains in these states

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will soon start trial runs of Vande Bharat trains. As per the national transporter, the 3rd Vande Bharat train will will leave the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on August 12 for trials.

The trial of the train will be conducted from Kota in Rajasthan to Nagda section of Madhya Pradesh. The trial speed of the train will be 100 to 180 kmph.

The railways claims that 75 Vande Bharat trains will start running on the tracks by August 15, 2023. Currently, two Vande Bharat trains are operational, running between Delhi and Katra and Delhi and Varanasi.