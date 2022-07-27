Interstate drug cartel busted; 1 crore worth of cannabis seized by Delhi Police

As part of an interstate drug cartel bust in Delhi, Amit Singh Chauhan, Surjeet Singh Chauhan, and Adarsh Kumar were arrested. The cops seized 10.369 kg of drugs. After receiving information about the drug peddlers’ movements, police set up a trap on Press Enclave Road in Saket to apprehend all three of them.

Police nabbed the two suspects, and during interrogation, both admitted to coming to Delhi to supply drugs. The drugs are worth Rs 1 crore on the international market. Both defendants revealed their gang’s third member. Police have filed multiple charges against all of the defendants.