IRCTC announces ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a new tour package. IRCTC has announced a 20-day package to visit the religious shrines related to Lord Ram.

The tour will begin from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on August 24. The package will cover places like Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. The end destination of the tour will be Bhadrachalam. Passengers can board the train from Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow. The deboarding stations will be Veerangana Laxmibai, Agra, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung.

The following shrines will be part of the 20-day journey:

Ayodhya- Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu GhatNandigram- Bharat-Hanuman Mandir and Bharat Kund

Janakpur- Ram-Janki Temple

Sitamarhi- Sitamarhi and Janaki Mandir in Punora Dham

Buxar- Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple

Varanasi- Tulsi Manas Mandir, Sankat Mochan Temple, Vishwanath Temple, and Ganga Aarti

Sita Samhita Site, Sitamarhi, Sita Mata Temple

Prayagraj- Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman Mandir

Shringverpur- Shringirishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura

Chitrakoot- Gupt Godavari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya Temple

Nashik- Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchavati, Sitagufa, Kalaram Temple

Hampi- Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha Temple and Vitthal Temple

Rameshwaram- Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi

Kanchipuram- Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman Temple

Bhadrachalam- Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple

The package will cost Rs. 73,500 per person for the double or triple occupancy. For single occupancy, the charge is Rs. 84,000. For the children between the age group of 5- 11 years, the package will cost Rs. 67,200. has been quoted.

For the booking, passengers can look at IRCTC’s official website, www.irctctourism.com. Apart from that, IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices are also equipped with a tour package.