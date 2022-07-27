Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The gains in the IT and financial sector shares supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 55,816.32, higher by 547.83 points or 0.99%. NSE Nifty ended at 16,641.80, up by 0.96% or 157.95 points. Only 5 of 30 stocks that are part of BSE Sensex closed in the red.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries.