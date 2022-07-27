DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Jul 27, 2022, 04:55 pm IST

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The gains in the IT and financial  sector shares supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 55,816.32, higher by  547.83 points or 0.99%. NSE Nifty ended at 16,641.80, up by 0.96% or 157.95 points.  Only 5 of 30 stocks that are part of BSE Sensex closed in the red.

The  top gainers in the market were  Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were   Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries.

