Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new 5G smartphone named Vivo Y30 5G in Thailand. The handset has been priced at THB 8,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900). It is available in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy colours.

The dual-SIM Vivo Y30 5G features a 6.51-inch IPS display with HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.99% screen ratio and 72% NTSC colour space. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended by up to 2GB by taking up space from the 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Camera features include Eye Autofocus, Super Night Mode, Multi-style portrait, face beauty, panorama mode, Dual-view video, live photo, slow motion, and time-lapse. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and also gets a USB Type-C port.