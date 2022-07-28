12 countries offer visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival for UAE residents

Dubai: Around 12 countries offer visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival to the UAE residents. In this, 7 countries offer visa-free entry to the UAE residents while 5 countries provide visa-on-arrival facilities.

Georgia, Maldives, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Serbia and Jordan provide visa-free entry to UAE residents. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Albania offer visa-on-arrival to travellers from the UAE.

The UAE passport is the 15th most powerful passport in the world. The passport index released by Henley & Partners, a global investment migration consultancy revealed this. The UAE passport has a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 176. The UAE passport remains the strongest in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the wider Arab World as well.