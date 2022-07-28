Angola miners discover rare and pure pink diamond, likely largest found in 300 years

The largest pink diamond found in 300 years was unearthed by miners in Angola with a weight of 170 carats. According to a statement from the Lucapa Diamond Company, it is known as The Lulo Rose and was discovered in the Lulo mine in the nation’s diamond-rich northeast. The diamond will probably be sold at a spectacular price in an international tender.

Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo of Angola stated, ‘This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage’.

Similar pink diamonds have previously been sold for record-breaking prices, despite the fact that The Lulo would need to be cut and polished to realise its full value, a procedure that may lead a stone to lose half of its weight.

In 2017, the 59.6 carat Pink Star gemstone was bought in Hong Kong for 71.2 million US dollars. It continues to be the most expensive diamond ever sold. The offer was accepted by the jewellery business Chow Tai Fook. The offer was made over the phone by Henry Cheng Kar-Shun, the company chairman. The Pink Star has, however, previously been put up for sale. As per CNN, it was bought by New York-based diamond cutter Isaac Wolf in 2013 at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva for a record-breaking $83 million.