Crude bomb blasts amid turf war; 11 students arrested in UP’s Prayagraj

11 students who are accused of being behind many blasts in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, over the past three months have been arrested. There have allegedly been many crude bomb blasts in the area as a result of a turf fight between two teams of students from reputed schools.

Ten of the accused are children and one is an adult. According to Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, ‘the police have sent the minor accused to the juvenile correctional facility and the adult to the jail.’

According to reports, these students made a number of online groups with unique names like Jaguar, Maya, Immortals, and Tandav, each having about 300 members. They used to stage situations to show their dominance, and the following viral videos on social media. They did this in an effort to include more students in their group.

According to the police, the accused students claimed they had made the bombs themselves with the help of YouTube and had not received them from any other source. The money for the bombs was previously stolen from the parents by the students for school-related purposes.